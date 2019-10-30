Cops say opened 17 investigations papers against Lokman Adam so far

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed revealed the latest report against Lokman was lodged last Sunday over a statement he made on his Lokman Adam SSR Facebook account. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A total of 17 investigations papers (IP) have been opened against Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, with the bulk of them related to investigations over provocative statements issued by the politician.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed revealed the latest report against Lokman was lodged last Sunday over a statement he made on his Lokman Adam SSR Facebook account.

Huzir explained the latest Facebook statement made by Lokman, where he urged for people to “prepare for a violent war” and for Parliament to be dissolved, was deemed by the police to be provocative with the potential to incite tensions.

He explained that investigations against Lokman are being conducted under Section 3(1)(b) of the Sedition Act, and under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 as the controversial statement was made through Lokman’s Facebook account.

“Checks have revealed that Lokman Adam currently has seven IPs opened against him by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigations Unit (USJT), while another 10 IPs have been opened against him by several police contingents.

“He has issued many provocative statements and we will take action to prevent him from making any such statements in the future, where we are discussing the possibility with the Attorney General’s Chambers to impose a court bond against him as a deterrent from issuing more such statements,” he said during a press conference today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed addresses members of the media during a press conference in Bukit Aman October 30, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Huzir explained that police would look into imposing these bonds as additional conditions to Lokman’s bail applications when he is charged in court, saying there were two bond options which could be exercised by the police.

“The first would require him to report at a designated police station once a month to deter him from repeating his offences, with the second option being a good behaviour bond for a period of time decided by the courts,” Huzir said.

Huzir added that another Facebook user bearing the account name “Maran Muniandy” is also being investigated by the Bukit Aman’s USJT, after the user posted a status questioning the recent arrests against alleged Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathisers.

Huzir said this is the second report against the Facebook account user, with investigations being carried out under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which relates to making, publishing, or circulating statements with the intent, or one that is likely to incite hatred or anger.