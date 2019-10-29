Ex-Umno strongman Salleh says will leave it to PKR to consider his membership request

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pic) said he will give his commitment to PKR and work with it for the sake of reformation and political change for the good of the people.— Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak is leaving it to PKR to discuss and consider his application to join the party.

Salleh who was a federal minister with the previous government said PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had informed him personally about his membership in the party.

“I understand and accept the reason PKR central leadership has decided to take some time to discuss my membership.

“I hope to be given the chance to contribute as best as I can towards progressive politics among people of various races, with priority given to stability and moderation, for Sabah specifically, and Malaysia generally,” Salleh said in the latest posting on his blog sallehsaid.com today.

Salleh said he will give his commitment to PKR and work with it for the sake of reformation and political change for the good of the people.

Yesterday, Anwar said PKR did not have a problem accepting Salleh’s application to join the party as a member, but the central party leadership has decided to take some time to discuss his request further.

Anwar said this did not mean that PKR rejected Salleh’s application but the party leadership wants to consider the views of the states and branches, including the sentiments of PKR members at the grassroot level, as Salleh was widely-known for his loyalty to Barisan Nasional and Umno. — Bernama