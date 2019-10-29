After blaming politicians for rising tensions, Anwar moots curbs

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suggested that measures be taken to counter the rising racial and religious friction caused by political leaders.

The Port Dickson MP told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that ordinary Malaysians were not to blame and suggested the Lower House discuss the issue.

“This (rising) temperature is caused by political leaders, so we need to special steps to prevent it. The ones that become the victim are the public. I don’t think this problem came from the public but it came from political leaders.

“I would like to propose for the government to have a discussion and debate on this racism issue,” said Anwar in his supplementary question.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin concurred with the backbencher and said that the government will consider this.

Anwar originally asked the prime minister to state the immediate measures taken by the government to curb and reduce the tension following an apparent rise in sensitive racial and religious issues that can lead to national tragedy if left unaddressed.

Hanipa told him that there were multiple initiatives under the National Unity and Integration Department to educate and engage with the public.