Heavy rain brings traffic to crawl along most major highways

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Traffic was reported to be heavy and slow moving on most major highways as at this afternoon.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said the slow-moving traffic was partly due to rain and also people returning home after celebrating Deepavali yesterday.

“As expected, the traffic flow increased in the afternoon, and this was compounded by rain.

“Traffic is slow from Perai to Seberang Jaya, Bandar Cassia to Bukit Tambun (North), Bandar Cassia to Jawi and Bandar Baharu to Jawi. Slow traffic was also reported in the southern part, that is from Seremban to Hentian Senawang (South), Ayer Keroh to Jasin, Tangkak to Jasin and Yong Peng (North) to Pagoh,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic volume on Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1 also increased for the Temerloh to Lanchang stretch while that on LPT2 was smooth.

“Traffic was also reported to be congested from Karak Highway to Bukit Tinggi, and from Genting Highlands towards the Gombak toll plaza,” he said.

The public can get the latest traffic updates by calling Plusline toll-free line 1-800-88-0000, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik, LLM at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.