Cops: Filipino survivor of boat capsize incident in Sabah waters refuses to cooperate

Marine police conduct a search and rescue operation in the sea off Tungku in Lahad Datu, Sabah October 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Oct 28 — A survivor of a boat tragedy in Merabung waters near here refused to cooperate with the police and has been keeping mum on the incident, said district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor.

The 29-year-old man from Sibutu, the Philippines, was found safe on Thursday by the skipper of a fishing boat.

Meanwhile, Sabah Region 4 Marine Police commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri said the search and rescue operation to locate the remaining six people, who went missing after the boat sank, would resume tomorrow.

Six people including two children are feared drowned after a boat with nine people on board sank in the Merabung waters.

A man was found safe while the body of a woman was found floating in the Bangingod waters on Friday and the body of a man, who was in his 40s, was found in the waters off Pulau Mataking. — Bernama