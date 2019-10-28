Bumper-to-bumper traffic along several major highways tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 —Several major highways leading into Kuala Lumpur have seen traffic crawling today, following the return of city dwellers after the long Deepavali weekend.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman told Bernama another factor contributing to the jams was heavy rains in several places, according to reports received until 9.30pm tonight.

Among the affected stretches are Gua Tempurung to Tapah, Bidor to Sungkai, Lembah Beringin to Rawang, Machap to Kulai, Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam, and the Ayer Keroh R&R to Port Dickson.

Slow traffic has also been reported at the Karak toll plaza to Bukit Tinggi, and Genting Sempah to Gombak toll plaza stretches.

Meanwhile, traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 is smooth.

For further updates, call the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or visit www.twitter.com/plustrafik or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.