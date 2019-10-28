Body of suspected burglar found in drain in Kuantan residential area

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim was found at about 11.10pm, clad only in blue jeans and a pair of shoes. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Oct 28 — The body of a man, believed to have been a suspect in a home invasion, was found in a drain in Taman Inderapura here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim was found at about 11.10pm, clad only in blue jeans and a pair of shoes.

He said a woman has claimed that the victim, based on a mark on his right arm, was her 47-year-old former husband who lived in Jalan Gambang here.

“There are no signs of injury or altercation from initial checks on the body, but the owner of a house in the residential area claimed that there had been a break-in attempt on Friday.

“We have not ruled out the possibility that the deceased was involved in the break-in, and tried to hide in the drain,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for a post-mortem, and so far, the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama