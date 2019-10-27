PM arrives in Ashgabat for two-day official visit to Turkmenistan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is welcomed by two children presenting Turkmenistan Bread shortly after arriving at Ashgabat International Airport October 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

ASHGABAT, Oct 27 — Fresh from the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Azerbaijan, Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived here yesterday to begin his two-day official visit to Turkmenistan, starting today.

The special aircraft carrying Dr Mahathir from Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, touched down at the Ashgabat International Airport at 9.35pm local time (12.35 am Sunday Malaysian time).

The prime minister and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, were greeted upon arrival by Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, Malaysian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Roseli Abdul and senior officials from both countries.

The Malaysian delegation for the visit includes Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Dr Mahathir’s visit is at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who had undertaken official visits to Malaysia in December 2011 and November 2016.

Dr Mahathir’s programmes here will kick-off tomorrow where he will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Square.

Later, Dr Mahathir and Berdimuhamedov will hold a restricted meeting followed by a delegation meeting and a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace.

After the joint press conference, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend an official lunch hosted by Berdimuhamedov.

In the evening, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Turkmenistan and speak to the Malaysian media before concluding his visit.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah are expected to return to Malaysia tomorrow. — Bernama