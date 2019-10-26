‘Mercy To All Creation’ policy to be fully implemented next year

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PARIT BUNTAR, Oct 26 — The “Mercy to all Creations” policy is expected to be fully implemented in the government administration next year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said all processes to implement the policy had been carried out including obtaining the agreement and consent from the Islamic National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs on March 14 and the Conference of Rulers in June.

“All the ministries have also agreed. It has been debated and all gave positive feedback. So, this means this policy will be used. I am in position to deliver this policy to fill the Islamic administration in the country.

“We have a RM10 million budget to carry out the promotion and briefing including popularising Maqasid Syariah (objective of Syariah) and Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin,’’ he told reporters after launching the 100-year anniversary celebration of Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebing Tinggi, Selama near here today.

Yesterday, Mujahid, who is also Parit Buntar Member of Parliament said, the paper on the implementation of a new Islamic administration policy through the “Mercy” approach had been agreed upon and received the approval of the Cabinet. — Bernama