Johor DAP Youth chief criticises PAS deputy president for suggesting party ban

Sheikh Umar said PAS should focus on its political cooperation with Umno and not meddle with law enforcement. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 26 — Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali today called PAS and its deputy president unethical for interfering in authorities’ investigations.

He said PAS should focus on its political cooperation with Umno and not meddle with law enforcement.

“Instead, PAS seems to be at the forefront of policework. This is very unethical,” said Sheikh Umar in a statement issued here today.

His comments were in response to PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement yesterday saying three recent controversies linked to DAP would justify a government ban of the party.

Tuan Ibrahim named these as his claim that a DAP MP is promoting a Christian government, the arrest of DAP lawmakers over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, and the Home Ministry’s ban of a pro-China comic that a former DAP member commissioned.

Sheikh Umar, who is the Paloh assemblyman and also Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman, said if PAS could propose banning DAP with these arguments, then he could also call for PAS and Umno to be banned for allegedly harming the country in the past.

He said the government could have banned PAS for the “Amanat Haji Hadi” that he claimed had widespread repercussions.

“Likewise, with Umno, we can all see how their elite leaders have used their positions to plunder the people’s wealth to the fullest.

“The party elites are the ones who have been embraced by PAS, who are also the ones who nurture narrow racial ideologies in all their political activities, in schools, universities and government departments,” said Sheikh Umar.

Sheikh Umar, who was also a former PAS Youth activist, questioned if it was fair for Umno and PAS to be banned based on their track record.

“We are politically ethical. There are political issues that only differ in terms of opinion and approach.

“Even fighting has rules. Respect ethics no matter what. More so for Muslims who can take examples from Prophet Muhammad,” said Sheikh Umar.