Police nab three, seize grenade in Melaka

JASIN, Oct 25 — Police arrested three individuals including a woman with an object believed to be a grenade in a car at an intersection along the Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin (AMJ) Highway here yesterday.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the two suspects, aged 19 and 33, while the woman, aged 57, were detained at the Serkam-Merlimau-Jasin intersection heading to Melaka at noon.

“During inspection, police found two machetes and two rattan sticks in the car boot and an object believed to be a grenade was also found under the driver’s seat,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said the grenade was handed over to the Melaka Police Contingent Bomb Disposal Unit and detonated in an open field at an oil palm plantation here.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive, Explosive substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama