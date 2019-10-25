PAS claims enough reasons to ban DAP already

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that there are at least three pieces of evidence supporting the view that the DAP agenda is becoming increasingly dangerous to the nation’s politics. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said three recent controversies linked to DAP would justify a government ban of the party.

He named these as his claim against a DAP MP of promoting a Christian government, the arrest of DAP lawmakers over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, and the Home Ministry’s ban of a pro-China comic that a former DAP member commissioned.

“There are at least three pieces of evidence supporting the view that the DAP agenda is becoming increasingly dangerous to the nation’s politics.

“In fact, these actions have violated the foundation of the country’s nationhood and Federal Constitution. As such, it is justified that DAP is banned,” he said in a statement.

Tuan Ibrahim’s demand is an escalation of the Opposition’s call yesterday for the government to deregister DAP if its leaders are found responsible for Belt and Road Initiative for Win Winism comic that former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau commissioned.

The Home Ministry banned the comic this week for containing communist and socialist ideology, after it was alleged to have been distributed to local schools unauthorised.

The comic was further linked to DAP by way of secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s foreword.