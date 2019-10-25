Cops quiz organiser of Malay Dignity Congress

Prof Datuk Zainal Kling speaks at the Malay Dignity Congress held at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Chief executive of the secretariat of the Malay Dignity Congress Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainal Kling has arrived at the Bukit Aman here today to record his statement over his speech at the congress.

Zainal, accompanied by his lawyers and other congress members arrived at Bukit Aman at 10am.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police would record statement from Zainal regarding his speech at the congress held at the Melawati Stadium in Shah Alam on Oct 6.

Huzir said Zainal was summoned to Bukit Aman following a police report lodged against him by an aide of Penang deputy chief minister recently.

Zainal reportedly opened the congress with fiery speech that touched issues related to the Constitution, the King and the special position of the Malays. — Bernama