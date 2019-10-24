Sabah deputy CM wants environmental consultants on state projects

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 24 — The Sabah government is looking at making environmental consultants part of the planning for projects to avoid environmental problems cropping up later, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew today.

Liew, who is also tourism, culture and environment minister, said that the state was moving towards more environmentally friendly housing and commercial projects and it was appropriate that an environmental consultant be part of the planning process.

“I know many times projects are set up by a team of special consultants — prime, architect, electrical and civil — but they don’t have environmental consultants.

“I think it is time to look at having an environmental consultant as part of the planning for projects. If they are included from the beginning, it will solve a lot of problems,” she said when speaking to reporters after attending the launch of a seminar on the implementation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

She said that the role of the environmental consultant would be to advise the other consultants on various areas of compliance before the project can commence.

“I will propose this and I will bring this matter to the Local Government and Housing Ministry,” she said.