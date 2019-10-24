Rafizi’s appeal in Bafia case set for decision on Nov 15

Pandan MP Mohd Rafizi Ramli (centre) with lawyer Jeffrey Ray (right) faces an amended charge for making alleged libellous statement against Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, Oct 24 — The High Court here today set November 15 for its decision on the appeal by PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli and former bank clerk Johari Mohamad against their convictions and sentences, for an offence under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia).

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa also ordered all parties to make their submissions within 10 days.

Earlier during the proceeding, Mohd Rafizi’s lawyer, Ahmad Nizam Hamid, submitted that the testimony by prosecution witnesses comprising National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh Ismail and two journalists, could not be accepted as they were made without producing the original documents.

He said they had testified by referring to photocopies of the documents.

“We are of the view that the prosecution has failed to furnish the complete evidence,” Ahmad Nizam added, explaining that they had ample time to obtain the original documents.

However, deputy public prosecutor Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman said the provisions in existing laws did not require the prosecution to obtain original documents.

Among those present at today’s proceeding were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

On February 7, 2018, the Shah Alam Sessions Court found Mohd Rafizi, 42, guilty of disclosing documents comprising balance summaries of bank accounts belonging to NFC, National Meat & Livestock Sdn Bhd, Agroscience Industries Sdn Bhd and Mohamad Salleh, to media consultant Yusof Abdul Alim and The Star reporter, Erle Martin Carvalho.

The offence was committed at the PKR headquarters in Merchant Square, Petaling Jaya, on March 7, 2012.

Mohd Rafizi was sentenced to 30 months’ jail for the offence.

Johari, 48, was charged under Section 112 (1) (c) of Bafia for conspiring with Mohd Rafizi to commit the offence on the same date and at the same address. He was also sentenced to 30 months’ jail. — Bernama