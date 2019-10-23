Six PKNS employees injured in Turkey accident return home

Six employees who were injured in a road accident in Turkey arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last night. ― Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 23 ― The six employees of Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) who were seriously injured in a road accident in Turkey last week returned home last night.

They are Shahmun Ishak, Zurani Mohamad Darum, Amim Mohamad Darum, Norzakiah Mohd Akhir, Shamsul Bahrin Md Shukur and Mohd Zain Sarman.

They were part of a 34-member group from PKNS which was travelling in a bus from Pamukkale to Cappadocia on Oct 16 when it crashed.

Their colleague Azalan Miswan, 50, was killed in the accident.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain were at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here to receive the six.

Yesterday, the 27 employees who escaped unhurt returned home while the body of Azalan was flown home last Saturday.

Saifuddin, when met at the airport, said the six would be brought to the Avisena Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam, Selangor, for further treatment.

“I am thankful that they have returned home safely. I would like to remind Malaysians to learn from this experience, to hire good tour agents and buy insurance when holidaying overseas,” he said.

Saifuddin praised PKNS for handling the situation well.

“I would like to thank PKNS and the (Malaysian) embassy for their help in bringing us home early,” said one of the victims, Mohd Zain, who suffered facial injuries. ― Bernama