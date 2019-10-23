PKR info chief reminds party leaders of pre-election promise on power transition

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin gave a veiled reminder to his party’s number two Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to respect the promise of transition of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin gave a veiled reminder to his party’s number two Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to respect the promise of transition of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a press statement today, the Hang Tuah Jaya lawmaker did not directly named the Economic Affairs Minister but had alluded to recent statements made by Azmin who had supported for Dr Mahathir to finish his term instead of handing the reins to Anwar before the 15th General Election.

“Recently there has been individuals among party members that had issued statements regarding the transition of power at the highest levels of the country’s leadership. These statements are clearly contrary to the reformation agenda and goes against the people’s desire in the last general election.

“PKR sees these statements as views of someone with a personal political interest who is trying to save themselves from a controversial issue for the sake of their political career. It does not reflect the party’s opinion,” said Shamsul Iskandar who is also the Primary Industries deputy minister.

He reiterated his party’s stance that it respects the agreement on power transition.

Yesterday, Azmin said that Dr Mahathir should be allowed to complete the full five-year term as prime minister because that is what the voters wanted.

Anwar and his deputy have been perceived to be at loggerheads for months, fuelling speculation that the former may not succeed Dr Mahathir as expected.

The PKR president had said that Azmin’s words is his “personal opinion” and that it is up to the PH presidential council to decide whether or not Dr Mahathir will continue his full term.