PKNS staff injured in Turkey accident admitted to Avisena Specialist Hospital

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 — Six staff of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) injured in a bus accident while holidaying in Turkey have been admitted to a hospital here following their return to Malaysia last night.

The six, who were the last of the PKNS staff to return home, were admitted to the Avisena Specialist Hospital in Section 14.

Twenty-six other staff and their spouses returned last Monday.

One staff, Azalan Miswan, was killed in the October 16 crash involving the bus they were travelling in from Pamukkale to Cappadocia. He was buried at the Section 21 Muslim cemetery last Saturday.

Avisena Specialist Hospital CEO Dr Razman Abd Karim said the six staff were admitted at 11.30pm for an examination and that they are in stable condition.

Three of them were admitted to the normal ward and the three others to the intensive care unit.

“Two of the staff have suffered broken bones, one has an open wound and another requires bone stabilisation surgery,” he told a press conference.

PKNS chief corporate officer Siti Zubaidah Abd Jabar, who was also present at the press conference, said the insurance documentation for the injured staff had been executed smoothly while the medical clearance for the staff to board the return flight was obtained within 24 hours.

PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek was also present at the press conference. — Bernama