Remember the real enemy, DAP Youth leader tells Pakatan peers amid China comic conflict

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party members should focus on fulfilling the ruling coalition’s initiatives for the country’s prosperity instead of quarrelling with each other, a DAP Youth vice-chief said today.

Muhammad Shakir Ameer Mohideen reminded his allies that they should not give in to provocation from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak nor feed the trolls in the Opposition Barisan Nasiional (BN) and PAS.

“Current misunderstandings will only create negative perceptions towards Pakatan Harapan on a whole,” he said in a statement.

He acknowledged a conflict between his party Youth leaders and their counterparts in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia amid an inter-party squabble over a Chinese propaganda comic book written by a former DAP member.

“Statements by Pakatan Harapan allies criticising each other will only consume us all.

“We must remember our political nemesis is the Opposition Barisan Nasional and PAS which are trying to form a government through the back door,” Muhammad Shakir added.

He urged his colleagues and allies to focus on realising the Shared Prosperity Vision 2020 launched earlier this month, which aims to enlarge the economic pie and provide all Malaysians an equal slice, regardless of their social, racial, age, and regional background.

“Such initiatives are important and will benefit Malaysians in the long term. As Pakatan Harapan youth, we should focus on spreading such information,” Muhammad Shakir said.