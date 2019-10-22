NMC, NCSM ink MoU to provide radiotherapy, chemotherapy at lower cost

NILAI, Oct 22 – The Nilai Medical Centre (NMC) and the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy at a lower cost.

NMC chief executive officer Jasmine Lou Mooi Hun said through the cooperation, cancer patients would enjoy a 35 per cent discount for radiotherapy and a 20 per cent discount for chemotherapy.

“Those who are entitled to this benefit are patients who have been referred to NCSM.

“Under this initiative, we will also provide mammogram and colonoscopy screenings at a lower cost,” she told a press conference after the MoU signing ceremony here today.

Lou signed the MoU on behalf of NMC while NCSM was represented by its medical director Dr M. Murallitharan.

In an effort to help more cancer patients from the underprivileged group to enjoy the benefit, Lou said NMC would hold a fundraising programme called the NMC Pink Run programme on Nov 17.

Meanwhile, Murallitharan said 60 per cent of cancer cases in the country were detected at late stages.

As such, Murallitharan hoped that more private hospitals would implement such initiative to help less fortunate patients get treatment at a lower cost. — Bernama