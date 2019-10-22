CJ: Mobile court a noble effort to be closer to rural folks

Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat says it facilitated efforts by the Sabah court to resolve the people’s problems in obtaining their personal documents. — Picture by Choo Choy May

BELURAN, Oct 22 ― Malaysia’s Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat described the mobile court in Sabah as a noble effort to be closer to the people in the interior areas.

She said it facilitated efforts by the Sabah court to resolve the people’s problems in obtaining their personal documents.

“My participation in this (mobile court) programme helps me to appreciate efforts taken by the Sabah court to solve the problem.

“It does not only involve the court, but also the Sabah Law Society, non-governmental organisations and government departments,” she said at the mobile court programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Golong, Paitan, near here today.

Tengku Maimun, who arrived in Sandakan yesterday, spent the night in a camp at the school field for today’s event.

The journey by road from Sandakan to the school took about four hours.”It is a sacrifice for those involved in having to leave the comfort of their homes and offices,” she added.

Meanwhile, Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the rural community should take advantage of the mobile court service to resolve problems like registration of their children’s birth. ― Bernama