Animated characters, cosplay among attractions at Terengganu Animation Planet

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Popular Malaysian animated characters and costume play (cosplay) contest are among the attractions awaiting visitors at the Terengganu Animation Planet 2019 programme next month.

The two-month-long programme, starting Nov 1, will take place at the Terengganu Trade Centre (TTC) in Kuala Terengganu.

It is being organised by Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Foundation with the cooperation from Pavillion Planet Sdn Bhd following the success and overwhelming response for the similar programme held in Kelantan, Johor, Perak and Penang.

Pavillion Planet Sdn Bhd managing director Shariff Yahaya told Bernama that the programme was being organised with the aim to promote the products of Malaysia’s animation industry to the people.

Apart from featuring several popular local animated characters, such as Didi & friends, Rimba Racer & Rimba Kid, the organiser has also lined up interactive games and cosplay contest for the programme, he told Bernama here today.

Shariff said 200,000 visitors were expected to flock to the TTC for the programme, which also offers business opportunities to local entrepreneurs as there would also be food fest and Terengganu entrepreneur carnival.

Entrance fee is RM10 for children aged between 3 and 17, and RM5 for those above 18. — Bernama