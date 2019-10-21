Almost RM10m collected for military vets’ charity

Warriors’ Fund patron Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali receives a mock cheque from Adap 4orty Global during the Warriors’ Fund charity dinner at Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — This year’s Warriors’ Fund Campaign (Kempen Tabung Pahlawan) collection has surpassed its RM6 million target, with a sum of RM9.19 million and counting.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the contributions are a symbol of the rakyat’s appreciation for the sacrifices of the country’s Armed Forced in defending Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“It should be the responsibility of all Malaysians to remember all their contributions, the suffering endured by previous generations in freeing the nation from colonisation and other form of threats,” he said in his speech during the fund’s charity dinner at the ministry complex along Medan Tuanku.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu delivers his opening speech during the Warriors’ Fund charity dinner at Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Speaking to the 1,000-strong audience, Mohamad thanked the major contributors to the fund this year, and hoped this will continue in the coming years.

“Let us be mindful that money is no substitute for peace, but rather what has been given is a gesture to others who have shed their blood for Malaysia,” he said.

The fund will go towards the welfare of disabled military veterans, as well as widows of servicemen and any of their disabled offspring.

Patron Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the Warriors’ Fund charity dinner at Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The largest contributors to the fund include ADAP 4orty Global Sdn Bhd, who gave RM1.2 million, Yayasan Al-Bukhary, who gave RM1 million, and Weststar Group, who gave RM1 million.

Apart from organisational contributions, funds were also raised by various veterans’ associations as well as public donations, which netted over RM160,000.

The dinner was also attended by the fund’s patron Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who was accompanied by her husband and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali plays the violin accompanied by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza on vocals during the Warriors’ Fund charity dinner at Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Various guests performers, including Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and Datuk Ramli Sarip, were also on hand to entertain the audience throughout dinner.

The evening ended with a surprise violin performance by Dr Siti Hasmah, who played Pahlawanku, accompanied by Siti Nurhaliza on vocals, and Selendang Sutera.