Azmin: RM10.6m for three development projects in Muar

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government has allocated RM10.6 million to finance three development projects in the Muar. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MUAR, Oct 20 — The government has allocated RM10.6 million to finance three development projects in the Muar district in efforts to provide more comfortable facilities to meet the needs of the local population.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the allocation was to carry out the Parit Jawa Market development project and the construction of a wave breaker at the Pengkalan Seri Menanti Laut.

He said another project involving infrastructure development which include the construction of a mini stadium, pavilion, synthetic football field and the Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Nawi multipurpose field, expected to be completed by February next year.

“These projects are under the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ allocation for small projects and implemented by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“The development projects in Muar are in line with the federal government’s commitment to improve the economy, to safeguard the well-being of the people while ensuring that better infrastructure facilities are accessible to every community,” he said here today.

He said this to reporters after visiting all three development project sites here.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Sahruddin Jamal and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is also Muar MP.

Mohamed Azmin said both the federal and state governments would always ensure better progress and development throughout the country in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama