Syed Saddiq announces RM4m sports allocation for Tg Piai, as part of late MP’s request

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters in Parliament after the tabling of Budget 2020 on October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, Oct 19 — Putrajaya has allocated a total of RM4 million to upgrade various sports and recreational facilities, including six futsal courts and one football field, in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the allocation is part of RM14.6 million that had been requested by the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who was the incumbent Tanjung Piai lawmaker.

He said the allocation was part of Dr Md Farid’s request as part of his plans for the Tanjung Piai constituents.

“We are just fulfilling Dr Md Farid’s wishes as the redevelopment of sports facilities in Tanjung Piai was a personal request by him.

“Throughout his tenure as a parliamentarian, he had always stressed about the need for development in Tanjung Piai with the ministries that he came across,” said Syed Saddiq after Village Sports Carnival at Kompleks Pemuda Mukim Serkat in Kukup here .

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said he will start a campaign called ‘Listening Tour’ where Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth volunteers will compile suggestions from the Tanjung Piai residents on how best to develop the area.

The Muar MP and PH Youth chief explained that the youth volunteers will also sleep in the houses of the less fortunate in Tanjung Piai to better understand them as part of the campaign.

“This is the best way that we have come up with on how to get real views from the people,” said Syed Saddiq.