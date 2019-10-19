Raja Permaisuri Agong participates in Pink October Walk in KL

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah flags off the Pink October Walk 2019 in Kuala Lumpur October 19, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah flagged off the participants of the fun run 2019 KL Pink October Walk this morning.

Arriving at the compound of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) at around 7.30am, Tunku Azizah, who wore a pink sports attire, also ran for a kilometre together with over 2,000 participants, who started arriving at the location as early as 6.45am.

The fun run, over a distance of five kilometres overall, was part of a breast cancer awareness campaign which is celebrated worldwide every October.

Meanwhile, booths offering breast cancer screening service were also visited by Tunku Azizah and her daughter, Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah Athiyatullah upon completing her walk.

More interestingly, Tunku Azizah also help herself to a drink of milo from a van provided by the organisers together with the participants and chatted with them.

After completing her visit to the booths, Tunku Azizah visited the KLH Radiotherapy and Oncology ward and spent almost an hour with the 45 patients at the ward.

Other than enquiring about them and giving pep talks to boost their spirit, Tunku Azizah also enlivened them by handing over souvenirs prepared by the organisers.

Tunku Azizah and her daughter were accompanied by KLH director Datuk Heric Corray, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and KL Pink Oktober Walk, chairman Dr Ros Suzanna Bustaman. ― Bernama