PKR denies issuing statement on Bukit Gantang MP, despite Perak chapter’s remark

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal has insisted he is still independent. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― PKR has denied last night issuing any statement regarding the status of Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal, following a contradictory remark from its Perak chapter.

“The office of the PKR secretary-general confirms that the party and especially its Central Leadership Council has not issued any statement regarding the status of Bukit Gantang MP,” its communications director Fahmi Fadzil said in a brief statement.

This came hours after Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak welcomed Syed Abu Hussin, who left Umno more than a year ago, to the party.

Farhash said with Syed Abu Hussin’s purported entry, PKR would have had 51 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

Following Farhash’s statement, Syed Abu Hussin released his own statement denying such a move, saying he did not even apply to join PKR.

The Bukit Gantang MP insisted he is still independent.

Syed Abu Hussin is among three Umno Perak MPs who have left the party since the defeat of Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election. The other two are Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, both of which have joined with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sabah chief minister and the former Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak had also applied to PKR, stating that the party represents his viewpoint in promoting multiracial unity.