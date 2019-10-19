Loke: Many employment opportunities for youths in transportation

Transport Minister Anthony Loke gives his speech during the launch of the National Transport Policy 2019-2030 at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Oct 19 — Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook said there are many employment opportunities for youths in the transportation sector which is expanding prolifically in the country.

He said society today did not see the transportation sector as a big division offering numerous job opportunities in the fields of aviation, maritime and land transportation.

“The transportation sector is so broad and big and many job opportunities linked to the transportation sector and it will continue to expand. Every citizen, every person needs transportation service whether to go from one place to another or to ferry cargo and these require manpower.

“The transportation sector today continues to expand. For example, the aviation sector is seeing more people opting to travel via air. With the prolific growth in aviation, more manpower is needed, namely, pilots, cabin crew and engineers who look after the aircraft, doing maintenance and ground handling at the airport and these are all the eco-system in the transportation sector,” he said here today.

He said this to reporters after launching a 2019 (Transportation Sector) Education and Career Carnival here which was also attended by State Human Resources, Plantations and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar.

He said, other than the aviation sector, the shipping sector and harbours and land transportation such as buses, rail and e-hailing also needed a large manpower.

“These are all opportunities generated through the transportation sector,” he said.

Earlier, Loke, when launching the two-day carnival starting today, said it was held to give the opportunity to the young to pick a suitable career other than exposing them on the employment opportunities in the transportation sector.

The carnival, which was held for the first time, was jointly organised with the co-operation of the Negeri Sembilan state government and JobsMalaysia Negeri Sembilan which gathered 40 employers and offered over 4,000 jobs.

Among the employers participating in the carnival were Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, AirAsia, Malindo Air, Tanjung Pelepas Port, PUSPAKOM and Touch N Go. Among the jobs offered were Prime Mover drivers, Light & Heavy Machinery Mechanic, bus drivers, Vehicle Inspectors, executive posts, jobs in sale, engineers, programmers and flight crew.

Meanwhile, Syarikat Pengendali Lebuhraya Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), which was one of the 40 employers taking part in the carnival, offered almost 200 job vacancies in two highway projects, namely, Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) and Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH).

“Because we have several networks of highways, we open job opportunities to the young to join us and boost our service.

“In addition, workers are needed to fulfil the people’s expectation. If one notices, the response today was very encouraging. We offer may positions and we focus on those who have technical skills such as civil and electrical,” said Prolintas Human Resources Division senior manager Mohd Johari Mohd Salleh.

Mohd Johari said the company offered competitive wages and in fitting with the jobs offered.

The carnival started from 10 am to 5 pm. — Bernama