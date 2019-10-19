Former housemate arrested in connection with death of auxiliary policewoman

Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an auxiliary policewoman at an apartment in Damansara Damai. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 19 — Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an auxiliary policewoman at an apartment in Damansara Damai here early yesterday, said Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

He said the suspect, believed to be the tenant of the apartment unit and the victim’s former housemate, was arrested at 8.40pm yesterday.

Police have applied for an order to remand the man, he added.

Based on a police report, a relative found the woman unconscious in the apartment unit at 12.40am yesterday (Friday), he said, adding that a police team that went to the scene found the unit in a mess, but there was no sign of it being broken into.

The victim, aged 25, was found lying with bruises on the face and body, and bleeding from the nose, while her handphone and purse were missing, he told a media conference at his office here today.

He said a post mortem report revealed that the woman died due to suffocation, where she was believed to have been smothered with a pillow pressed to her face. — Bernama