Five more occupants evacuated from Kampung Baru PKNS flats due to soil erosion

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 ― Another family of five has been evacuated from the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) flats in Kampung Baru here, due to soil erosion in the area which occurred after yesterday's heavy downpour.

Kuala Lumpur Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Aziana Hizazi said this brought the total number of people evacuated as a result of the incident, to 67, as of 8pm last night.

They include 25 men, 26 women, eight boys, six girls and two infants who are being housed at the multi-purpose hall in Kampung Baru.

The erosion was discovered during checks conducted by APM at 6.45pm yesterday after the heavy rains.

In another case, Aziana said due to the incessant rain since yesterday, soil erosion had occurred along Jalan Desa Utama in Taman Desa off Jalan Klang Lama here.

The erosion has not affected a retaining wall in the area, and a signboard alerting the public to the matter, has been erected, she added. ― Bernama