DPM: B40 women should participate in service, product development fields

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said women from B40 households participating in informal economic activities could increase women’s participation in the labour market. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Oct 19 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has always encouraged more women in the lower income households (B40) to participate in the service and product development fields to strengthen their skills.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said with women from B40 households participating in such informal economic activities, this could increase women’s participation in the labour market thereby increasing their contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

“Through the community-based enterprise development programme (PACBE) organised by the Department of Women Development (JPW) workshops, courses or training are conducted, and as at October 15, 573 programmes have been implemented which saw the participation of 10,332 individuals, majority of whom are women from the B40 group.

“We hope to see more women participating in such programmes which will indirectly increase the number of women in decision-making roles of organisations and corporate companies,” she said in her speech at the opening of the Melaka state ‘Santuni Rakyat' programme in Bachang, here today.

PACBE which is focused on capacity building to improve the well-being of women including single mothers, guides them on how to increase their income and raise their status.

Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister added that the Home Improvement (Bahtera) programme would be expanded nationwide next year, to enable more military retirees to benefit from the project.

She said through the programme, KPWKM would cover the cost of repairs, while the Defence Ministry would provide the manpower and expertise to repair houses, in efforts to help families of military retirees who receive aid from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to live in more comfortable homes.

Meanwhile, she said as at July this year, 482,683 people including children, senior citizens, the disabled and low income earners had benefited from the RMK.17 billion allocated for JKM.

“In addition the ‘2 Years Exit Programme (2YEP)’ aimed at helping the poor to be self-reliant and improve their economic status, succeeded in guiding 855 participants to be dropped from the list of beneficiaries and they no longer receive aid from JKM,” she said.

She added that as at August 31 this year, 123,737 housewives and women have registered with the Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri). — Bernama