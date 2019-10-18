Waytha: Orang Asli to be appointed to 2020-2021 Inter-Religious Committee

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy says one to two places will be allocated for the Orang Asli community. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 ― The Orang Asli will be appointed to the 2020-2021 session of the Committee for the Promotion of Inter-Religious Understanding and Harmony among Adherents (JKMPKA), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy yesterday.

Waytha Moorthy, who holds the National Unity and Social Wellbeing portfolio, said one to two places will be allocated for the community.

It is obligatory for the Malaysian government to recognise believers of animism, he said, during a JKMPKA appreciation ceremony held here.

The committee’s 2018-2019 session comprises 32 members, representing the Islamic, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Taoist, Sikh and Baha'i religions, along with academics, youths and representatives from Sabah and Sarawak.

The minister added that his team would make a special request to the Finance Ministry for a budget to be allocated to the committee to enable it to play a more active role in addressing various issues.

On the proposed National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission, Waytha Moorthy said he expects the legislation providing for its establishment, to be ready early next year. ― Bernama