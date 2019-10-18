Thailand to sign prisoner transfer agreements with Malaysia, Ukraine next year

Under the Prisoner Transfer Agreement, Thailand allowed the transfer of foreign prisoners to serve part of their imprisonment in Thailand and the remainder sentences in their home countries. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 18 — Thailand is set to ink Prisoner Transfer Agreements with Malaysia and Ukraine, to enable inmates continue to serve the remainder of their sentences in their homeland.

Correction Department director-general Pol Col Naras Savestanan said under the agreement, Thailand allowed the transfer of foreign prisoners to serve part of their imprisonment in Thailand and the remainder sentences in their home countries.

“At present, Thailand has 38 prisoner transfer agreements with 38 countries and to date, a total of 1,199 foreign prisoners in Thailand were transferred to continue serving the remainder of their sentences in their own countries.

“Malaysia and Ukraine are next. The agreements are expected to be signed next year.

“The prisoner transfer programme allows prisoners to be closer to their families during the remainder of their sentence. It will prepare them to return to society when released,” he said in a statement here today.

Thailand started the prisoner transfer programme in 1990 and has prisoner transfer treaties with countries including France, Spain, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, Hong Kong, Austria, Philippines, Australia and Nigeria. — Bernama