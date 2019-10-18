Prosecution fails to revoke Jamal Yunos’ bail

On July 31 last year, the Shah Alam High Court allowed Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos to be released on RM20,000 bail in three sureties after allowing his application against a magistrate’s court order to respectively revoke and deny him bail. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Court of Appeal here today rejected the prosecution’s appeal to revoke the bail granted to Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos who is facing charges of trespassing and fleeing from police custody.

Justice Datuk Yaacob Md Sam held that there was no issue of bail condition breach in Jamal’s case as no bail bond had been executed in the first place.

“We agree with the decision by the High Court in granting bail and on the bail amount. However, the court viewed that the execution of bail should be done in the lower court,” he said, conveying the three-member bench’s unanimous decision to dismiss the prosecution’s appeal.

Presiding with him were Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and P. Ravinthran.

Yaacob ordered for the bail to be re-executed at the Magistrate’ Court, based on the same amount and same condition imposed by the High Court.

He set October 21 for Jamal, 50, to appear before the Ampang Magistrate’s Court for re-execution of the bail order.

On July 31, last year, the Shah Alam High Court allowed Jamal to be released on RM20,000 bail in three sureties after allowing his application against a magistrate’s court order to respectively revoke and deny him bail.

Jamal is facing two trespassing charges, allegedly committed at two shophouses in Taman Kosas, Ampang on December 29, 2016. On July 5, last year, he claimed trial to a charge of deliberately fleeing from police custody at KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital in Ampang between 2 pm and 3 pm on May 25, 2018.

The accused was represented by counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah while deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama