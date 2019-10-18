Perak PKR claims has 51 MPs now, but Bukit Gantang denies ever applying to join

Contrary to what Perak PKR claimed today, Syed Abu Hussin said he has never applied to join the Pakatan Harapan component party, and is still an independent MP.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal has reportedly denied joining PKR today, even as the Perak chapter of the party claimed he has joined its ranks.

Malaysiakini reported Syed Abu Hussin as saying he has never applied to join the Pakatan Harapan component party, and is still an independent MP.

"You ask them to state when did I ever apply to join them," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak had welcomed the Syed Abu Hussin to the party, who left Umno more than a year ago.

“The central political bureau had accepted his application before but [Syed Abu Hussin] had to go through a process of scrutiny and his membership was recently approved at Central Leadership Council meeting today.

“With his experience, I believe this will help the Pakatan Harapan government and benefit the Perak state leadership council at the same time.

“PKR now has 51 parliamentarians and may the party stand together to welcome our eighth prime minister in the future,” said Farhash, referring to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Syed Abu Hussin is among three Umno Perak MPs who have left the party since the defeat of Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election. The other two are Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, both of which have joined with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sabah chief minister and the former Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak had also applied to PKR, stating that the party represents his viewpoint in promoting multiracial unity.