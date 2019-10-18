At centre of protest row, UM confirms paysite defaced but insists no data stolen

UM graduate Wong Yan Ke speaks to reporters outside the Petaling police station in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2019.— Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Universiti Malaya (UM) confirmed that its e-pay cashless system portal was vandalised in a cyberattack but insisted that no data or information was lost.

UM’s corporate communications office said the attack took place late last night, after which the site was taken offline for investigations and repairs.

“Both our network and e-pay systems were fully repaired by midday, with the network system reactivated.

“However our e-pay system is still undergoing testing, and will be reactivated in the nearest future,” it said in a statement.

UM said its information system forensic team is currently still investigating the matter.

The defacement of the portal included a message in support of UM graduate Wong Yan Ke who protested against UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim for racism during a convocation ceremony on Monday.

In the message, the hashtags #NoRasis and #UndurVC were used.

UM students informed one another on WhatsApp to not access any of its portals for at least 24 hours to avoid possible data theft from login attempts.

Wong expressed surprise and disapproval of the hacking incident, and stressed that he was not involved in it or asked anybody to undertake the attack.

After his protest, UM lodged a police report against Wong and withheld his academic certificates.