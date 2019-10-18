12-year-old tahfiz student detained in KL after allegedly scalding friend with hot water

The police said the victim is in a stable condition at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A 13-year-old student at a tahfiz centre in Keramat sustained burns to his chest, stomach and back after a friend allegedly poured scalding water on him, early Wednesday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the victim’s father lodged a report at 4am, the same day.

“The father was informed of the incident by the tahfiz centre while the victim was being sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment. The victim is in stable condition but still being monitored by the doctor,” he said when contacted today.

He said a 12-year-old student of the centre was detained at 2pm the same day. The initial investigation revealed that the friends had been involved in a heated argument, two days before the incident.

“The child has been released on police bail and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. The investigation paper will be submitted to the prosecution for further action,” said Rajab. — Bernama