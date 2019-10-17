Wisma Putra: No Malaysians caught up in North Cotabato earthquake

People are seen receiving assistance outside Kidapawan Doctors Hospital in Kidapawan City October 16, 2019, after an earthquake in this picture obtained from social media. — Picture via Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry today said that it is currently monitoring developments following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Tulunan of the Philippines’ North Cotabato yesterday.

The statement said according to the local authorities, the earthquake has so far claimed four lives and caused injuries to 20 other people, in addition to the damage to several buildings and residences.

There has been no report of any Malaysians affected by the earthquake.

“The ministry wishes to convey the sympathies and condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of the Philippines, in particular to those who have been directly affected. Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Philippines during the challenging time,” it said in the statement.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao City. — Bernama