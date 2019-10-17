Hadi claims Pakatan at sea because only Bersatu is Islamic, other parties have different agenda

Datuk Seri Hadi Awang speaks to reporters at Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) is unable to propel the country forward due to its open approach that allows for disagreements to be voiced within the government.

The Opposition lawmaker who has been increasingly vocal in championing Islamic leadership, likened the ruling coalition to a ship going nowhere amid a cacophony of calls for its captain to step down as each component party, or “passenger” as he put it, had its own agenda in governing a pluralistic society.

“Believe me, the ship is adrift and spinning around at sea. After all, anything is possible during the journey as long as long as the ship does not sink, or if no one mischievously punctures the ship,” the Marang MP wrote on his Facebook page this morning.

Hadi also claimed that there is only one Islamic party in the PH coalition of four parties, naming it as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia or Bersatu for short, leaving out mention of Parti Amanah Negara — a PAS splinter party.

“For now we witness the Pakatan Harapan government, which only has one Muslim-majority party representing the biggest demographic group in a pluralistic society, Parti Bersatu, which is not big,” he said.

He further claimed this to be the reason the government under PH will not progress, because Bersatu is too small to effectively represent the country’s biggest demographic group of Malays and Muslims.

“Such is the fate of a government liberal in religion, politics and economy, be it capitalist, socialist, or pragmatic. Whose only goal is for material wealth and positions ultimately causing its affairs to fall by the wayside instead of moving forward, with a disregard for the supremacy of the law.

“So too is it with inconsistent political power in line with all races in a pluralistic society, wherein the government does not depend on the strongest and most influential party among said society,” Hadi said.

The Islamist politician did not mention any names in his lengthy post, but appears to be referencing the various remarks by PH leaders regarding the transition of prime ministership from Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which has been repeatedly raised since the coalition defeated the Barisan Nasional in the general election last year.

Hadi’s party has since formed a political pact with its former nemesis, Umno, to take on PH and both have pooled their resources to organise several mass rallies in the name of Malay Muslim unity.

Today, Hadi urged Muslim Malaysians to stand together to strengthen the tenets of their faith.

He told non-Muslims to “reject those who behave in arrogant excess by forgetting the land upon which they stand but not of their origins”.