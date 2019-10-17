Four students injured as school van overturns in Sungai Petani

Police said the crash occurred about 2pm when the van from Kuala Ketil and heading towards Sungai Petani was grazed by another vehicle before overturning. — Picture via Twitter/IKBMCrew_Info

ALOR SETAR, Oct 17 — A 12-year-old female student was seriously injured while three others sustained minor injuries when the school van they were travelling in with seven others skidded and overturned at KM13.8 Jalan Sungai Petai-Kuala Ketil, Sungai Petani today.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the crash occurred about 2pm when the van from Kuala Ketil and heading towards Sungai Petani was grazed by another vehicle before overturning.

He said the 72-year-old male driver was ferrying seven students comprising six girls and a male student from Sekolah Kebangsaan Dataran Muda, Bukit Selambau when the incident took place.

“The incident happened when a 31-year-old Perodua Viva driver lost control of the wheel, which led to the car skidding and ramming into the van in the opposition direction.

“As a result, the 12-year-old student who was seated in the front passenger seat broke her right hand and suffered heavy bleeding while three other female students sustained minor injuries on their heads, hands and legs,” he said.

Three other students were not injured, he said in a statement here today.

The school children, aged between seven and 12 years old and both the vehicle drivers, who were also injured, were brought to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani for further treatment. — Bernama