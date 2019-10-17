Dewan Rakyat to discuss flying car, aid for bankrupt Malaysians today

Khairy Jamaluddin will seek an explanation from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development on the government’s plans for the flying car industry in Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The government's strategy of assisting the bankrupts as well as the latest status of the plan to build the country's first Museum of Nature are expected to capture the attention of lawmakers at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the order paper, the sitting would kick off the Minister’s Question Time, in which the question on the number of bankrupts according to age and the government's strategy to help them would be asked by Willie Anak Mongin (PH-Puncak Borneo).

Ahmad Hassan (PH-Papar), on the other hand, would also ask the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture to explain the current status of the plan to build the country’s first Museum of Nature and whether it would be built in Sabah or in other state.

During Question Time, Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani) will seek the Ministry of Health’s explanation on the ancient disease of Tuberculosis (TB), which has resurfaced among the people in Malaysia of late.

Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) is scheduled to ask the explanation from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development on the government’s willingness to develop and prepare the main and supporting ecosystem plans for flying car industry in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri) will ask the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia on the latest coverage of cellular communication systems in Orang Asli settlements by type of 2G, 3G, and 4G connections.

The Question Time, which is expected to conclude around 12 noon, will then continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 regarding the 2020 Budget which comes to the third day after opening Monday.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama