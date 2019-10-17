Ampang teacher denies sexually assaulting three students

Mohd Shahrul Affendi Zakaria was charged with 12 counts of physical sexual assault and one non-physical sexual assault on three female students aged 14 and 13. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A male teacher was charged at three Sessions Court, Ampang here today with 12 counts of physical sexual assault and one non-physical sexual assault on three female students, two years ago.

Mohd Shahrul Affendi Zakaria, 34, claimed trial. The case has been fixed for mention on November 18.

On the first to 12th charge, he allegedly committed the offence on two victims aged 14 and 13 in a room at a school in Ampang between 7.15am and 5.15pm in March 2018 and June this year.

He faces a maximum 20 years’ jail and liable to whipping if convicted on each charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The father of four also allegedly committed non-physical sexual assault on a 14 year old, at the same place at 7.15am on August 26 this year, under Section 15(c) of the same Act, which carries a maximum 10 years’ jail or a fine of not more than RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Counsel Effa Azuin Aidrul Hisham represented the accused while deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim, Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria and Goh Ai Rene appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama