Tok Pa says no issue being Kelantan’s only Opposition assemblyman

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks during a post-Budget 2020 forum at Dewan Karangkraf in Shah Alam October 15, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 16 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who became as the sole Opposition member in the Kelantan state assembly yesterday vowed to carry on his duties and serve his constituents.

Former state Opposition Leader Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad quit the role following the Umno-PAS alliance.

Mustapa, who is Ayer Lanas state assemblyman, told the press yesterday that he already saw the signs of such a move by Alwi and was not shocked by it.

“This is a normal thing because their national alliance was already formed. This is not something that did not have a signal. The signs were there for a while, so what was expected had already happened and this is not something shocking.

“No, we practise mature politics. What’s important is that we work for the people and the nation. We remain loyal to our country, work for the people, we formulate policies , do our work. So all of us MPs, that is our purpose.

“What’s important is we debate politely,” he said, adding that he has no problems as a standalone Opposition leader in the state assembly as he is cordial with lawmakers from both Umno and PAS.

“I’ve been in politics for a very long time. Regardless of PAS or Umno, all are my friends. Personally, I have no issues,” the Jeli MP added.

Mustapa said the only way to win voters in Kelantan was to work hard.

Kok Lanas assemblyman, Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad, speaks during the Kelantan State Assembly at Kompleks Darul Naim in Kota Baru March 18, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

When asked as to how he planned to propose state laws as Kelantan’s only Opposition lawmaker, he said through democracy.

“I am the only voice, and that too because I migrated (to PH); if not, it should be empty rightfully,” he added.

Mustapa was talking to the press after attending a Sinar Harian forum discussing Budget 2020, here.

Earlier yesterday, state news agency Bernama reported that Md Alwi, who is the Kok Lanas assemblyman, had resigned as the Opposition leader of the Kelantan state legislative assembly effective yesterday.

He reportedly announced his resignation when debating the state’s Budget 2020 motion, at the Darul Naim Complex.

“The first thing I would like to mention here is, starting today, after the national consensus (political cooperation between Umno and PAS), Kelantan is no longer has an Opposition leader as I’m quitting the post.

“All of us (Barisan Nasional elected representatives) are now the supporters of the (state) government,” he was quoted as saying.

Md Alwi reportedly said that the decision was reached as a result of a meeting between the Umno supreme council, and the party’s political bureau as well as the National Consensus Charter signed by Umno and PAS on September 14.