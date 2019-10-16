Police: Body found in burnt-out container in Kuantan

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relations officer Anuar Hassan said the victim was believed to have been trapped in the container in the 5am fire incident. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Oct 16 — A charred body, believed to be of a woman, was found in a burnt container near the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here early yesterday morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relations officer Anuar Hassan said the victim was believed to have been trapped in the container in the 5am fire incident.

“The container located near the Jalan Pasar Seri Kuantan was formerly used to house workers and had also been used as a surau.

“The cause of fire and estimates of the losses are still under investigation,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Anuar said the firefighting operation conducted by the Kuantan Fire and Rescue Station with 16 members managed to bring the fire under control about 15 minutes later. — Bernama