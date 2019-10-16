Police: Graduate investigated for violating convocation protocol

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the department had received a report filed by a security officer from the university at 12.33am today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The police are conducting investigations against a public university graduate who allegedly violated the institution’s convocation protocol and disrupted the flow of the ceremony on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the department had received a report filed by a security officer from the university at 12.33am today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code (for intentional insult) and we will not compromise against any person found to be disrupting public order,” he said, adding that members of the public should respect the Constitution and laws of the country, as well as maintain harmony among the various races in the country.

In the incident which occurred at 10am on Monday, a 23-year-old male held up a placard denouncing racism and urged the university’s vice-chancellor to resign, to the surprise of guests and top UM administrators present at the ceremony. — Bernama