HR Ministry: 2,475 cases of dismissals, trade disputes resolved so far

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A total of 2,475 out of 4,430 outstanding cases involving dismissals and trade disputes have been resolved as of Sept 25, according to Human Resources Ministry (KSM).

The ministry said the number of cases still at the Industrial Court stood at 1,955, with 1,497 awaiting trial, awaiting decision (215), due for submissions (182) and judicial review (61).

“According to the records for 2017, a total of 1,655 out of 4,274 cases handled were resolved (38.7 percent). For 2018, the number cases resolved increased, with 3,181 out of 5,771 cases settled (55.1 per cent),” the ministry said in response to a question from Su Keong Siong (PH-Kampar).

The backbencher had wanted to know the number of such cases pending at the Industrial Court and what measures or initiatives were being taken to expedite the process towards resolving them.

Explaining further, the ministry cited that among the measures taken by the Industrial Court was the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) approach.

This entails mediation or early evaluation to expedite the process in resolving cases.

“In addition, the Federal Court has also from Jan 1, 2019, made it mandatory to use the e-Filing and e-Submission systems (for the Industrial Court) to keep the case management process orderly and faster and the required documents can be sent directly online,” it added.

The ministry's written reply was posted on Parliament's official website today. — Bernama