PAS non-Muslim wing says LTTE detainee linked to party not a member

Counter-terrorism police carry out an operation against suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sympathisers in Segamat October 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― A suspect who was arrested last week over alleged links to defunct Sri Lankan terror group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is not a PAS member currently, the party clarified today.

The head of the Opposition party’s non-Muslim wing N. Balasubramaniam confirmed the unnamed LTTE detainee linked to the Islamist party had asked to be a member of the PAS Supporters’ Congress (DHPP), but had also asked to leave after the 14th general election in May last year.

“DHPP takes notice of news that a member of DHPP has been arrested due to alleged activities related to LTTE.

“We have done checks and found that the individual in question sent a letter to join DHPP a few months before GE14 and sent a letter to leave the party after the GE14 on May 14, 2018,” Balasubramaniam said in a brief statement.

He did not confirm if the LTTE suspect, one of 12 arrested last week, had ever been a DHPP member as alleged by a police source .

Among the other 11 detainees are two DAP state lawmakers, one from Negri Sembilan and another from Melaka.

PAS leaders had been taking shots at the ruling DAP since the arrests under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) , even calling for the tabling of a White Paper in Parliament.

The Islamist Opposition party also called for the arrest of Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy over his alleged involvement with LTTE.

The arrest of the DAP duo, Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan and Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, appears to have created a rift among Pakatan Harapan leaders.

DAP leaders are standing by their party colleagues and demanding the repeal of Sosma as promised in their electoral manifesto while the coalition’s other component leaders, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have defended the police action, saying no transgression took place.