KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — There is no need to repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) but could instead be improved, says Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“In my view, it needs to be improved from time to time as Sosma could be misused,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

He cited how Bersih 2.0 chairman, Maria Chin Abdullah was arrested under Sosma in connection with the Bersih protest gathering.

“To us, the action was not right,” said the minister.

The issue of Sosma has been raised following the arrest of a few individuals under the act recently over suspected links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE).

Meanwhile, a number of provisions under Sosma are being reviewed for possible amendments.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said these could include the duration of detention and access to legal representation for the detainees. — Bernama