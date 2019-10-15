Lokman Adam says to be charged today over fatal Bangi road rage case

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said he is expected to be charged under Section 505 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be charged today, believing this to be linked to his police report in relation to a fatal road rage incident in Bangi, Selangor.

The Umno politician said he is expected to be charged under Section 505 of the Penal Code.

Section 505 is the offence of statements conducing to public mischief, and involves the making or publishing or circulating of any statement, rumour or report which would lead to public mischief.

It comes with a penalty of up to two years’ jail or fine or both.

Lokman said he believed that the charge that he will be facing is due to his complaint against the inspector-general of police and the investigating officer in the Bangi road rage case, where he had questioned the alleged viralling of a screenshot from video footage of the incident.

“Instead of finding who is the person who leaked the video and screenshot, they charge me,” he told Malay Mail.

Lokman confirmed he is currently at the Shah Alam court complex.

He said he was asked to present himself at the Dang Wangi police headquarters yesterday at 10.30am, where he was briefly arrested and released on bail and told he would be charged today.

The road rage incident took place on August 10, which resulted in the death of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir.

Lokman was not a driver involved in the road rage incident.

