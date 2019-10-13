Dzulkefly: Four victims of Putrajaya balloon explosion to be discharged from hospital today

Sixteen people were injured after some balloons believed to be filled with helium exploded at an Education Ministry national level fitness event at Dataran Putrajaya.. — Bernama pic

LIPIS, Oct 13 — Four of six victims in the balloon explosion incident at Dataran Putrajaya yesterday are likely be discharged from Putrajaya Hospital today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the four comprised three adults and a girl.

“Two other victims are still being warded. Their condition is stable,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Karnival Koi Nak Sihat: Lain Weh!’ at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

Yesterday, media reported that 16 individuals were injured after some balloons believed to be filled with helium exploded at an Education Ministry national level fitness event at Dataran Putrajaya.

Nine children were among those injured in the incident believed to have happened when visitors rushed to cut the string tied to three bunches of balloons at the end of the event and someone carelessly used a cigarette lighter to do so.

Dzulkefly said a Mental Health and Psychological Support team would also provide counselling to victims who are still in hospital.

In another development, the minister said the Bera Hospital project which had been abandoned since January 2015 is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of next year.

“The development status of the hospital as of October 11 is 90.2 per cent and I am optimistic that the contractor involved can complete it by the end of this year,” he said.

For the record, construction of the hospital commenced in July 2012 and is scheduled to be completed in three years. However, the previous contractor failed to complete the project despite being given an extension of 690 days.

The initial construction cost of the 40-bed hospital was RM88 million but the government had to fork out an additional RM33 million to revive the failed project that also resulted in blacklisting of the contractor.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the two-day health carnival which began yesterday drew more than 9,000 people. — Bernama